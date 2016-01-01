Overview of Dr. Asad Chaudhary, MD

Dr. Asad Chaudhary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.