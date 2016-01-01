Dr. Asad Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Chaudhary, MD
Overview of Dr. Asad Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Asad Chaudhary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
About Dr. Asad Chaudhary, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
- 1295938280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurocritical Care and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaudhary using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary speaks Hindi and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.