Dr. Asad Cheema, MD
Overview
Dr. Asad Cheema, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Cheema works at
Locations
Asad Cheema, MD946 Bloomfield Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 743-1121
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like this office! I am very happy with my doctors, both Dr Cheema and Michael, Dr D Giorgio and the office staff is most helpful. Charlie was patient and great setting this up for me.
About Dr. Asad Cheema, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639171457
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheema has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheema speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.