Dr. Asad Fraser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asad Fraser, MD
Dr. Asad Fraser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Fraser's Office Locations
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 783-3338
- 2 1112 S Main St, Franklin, KY 42134 Directions (270) 781-5111
Graves Gilbert Clinic1330 N Race St, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (270) 629-5111
David C Napier MD2724 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 783-3338Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday7:30am - 7:30pmSunday7:30am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Asad Fraser, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1497759286
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fraser speaks Urdu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
