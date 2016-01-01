Overview of Dr. Asad Fraser, MD

Dr. Asad Fraser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Fraser works at Clinic Pharmacy in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Franklin, KY and Glasgow, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.