Dr. Asad Hussain, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Asad Hussain, MD

Dr. Asad Hussain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. 

Dr. Hussain works at CHOP Care At Univ Med Ctr Prctn in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Reading, PA and Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hussain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation
    1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 853-7600
  2. 2
    Tower Behavioral Health
    201 Wellness Way, Reading, PA 19605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 659-2300
  3. 3
    Inpatient Pediatric Associates
    901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 303-3909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    I have been practicing in Denton as a chiropractor for over 20 years and have had only positive feedback from the many patients I have referred to him or who have come to me having already seen him. He is technically excellent and has a warm bedside manner. Having met him only a handful of times, I can agree with my patients' feedback that he is a very knowledgeable, humble, caring doctor.
Vince Baugher, DC — Feb 04, 2020
    Vince Baugher, DC — Feb 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Asad Hussain, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376858043
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asad Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

