Dr. Asad Hussain, MD
Overview of Dr. Asad Hussain, MD
Dr. Asad Hussain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7600
Tower Behavioral Health201 Wellness Way, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (484) 659-2300
Inpatient Pediatric Associates901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-3909
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been practicing in Denton as a chiropractor for over 20 years and have had only positive feedback from the many patients I have referred to him or who have come to me having already seen him. He is technically excellent and has a warm bedside manner. Having met him only a handful of times, I can agree with my patients' feedback that he is a very knowledgeable, humble, caring doctor.
About Dr. Asad Hussain, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1376858043
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.