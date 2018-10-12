Overview

Dr. M Karim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Karim works at Cardiovascular Wellness Center in McKinney, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.