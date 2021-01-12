Overview

Dr. Asad Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Daytona, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Khan works at Medical And Psychiatric Institute Of Florida, INC. in South Daytona, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.