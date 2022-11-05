Dr. Asad Mehboob, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehboob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Mehboob, DO
Overview
Dr. Asad Mehboob, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their fellowship with MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Locations
Covenant Digestive Care Center900 Cooper Ave Ste 4300, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- UP Health System - Marquette
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to Explained everything very well. Was running a little behind. Apologetic and appreciative of my patience and verbalized that to me. Professional and skilled. His staff was very nice. What could have been a bad experience, turned out very good
About Dr. Asad Mehboob, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehboob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehboob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehboob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehboob has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Nausea and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehboob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehboob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehboob.
