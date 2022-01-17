Dr. Asad Mehdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Mehdi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College.
Atlanta Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine2150 Peachford Rd Ste T, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (404) 947-5316
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been his patient over 8 years. Met him through impatient at Peachford Behavioral. I’m a Veteran and I’ve preferred his services to the VA with no offense to the VA, but the listening and attentiveness of Dr. Mehdi is top tier.
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
- Psychiatry
