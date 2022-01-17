Overview

Dr. Asad Mehdi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College.



Dr. Mehdi works at PEACHFORD BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol Withdrawal, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.