Dr. Asad Qamar, MD
Dr. Asad Qamar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Institute of Cardiovascular Excellence Pllc4730 Sw 49th Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 854-8031
Williston412 W Noble Ave, Williston, FL 32696 Directions (352) 401-9888
17th Street1609 SW 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 401-9888
Tri County Hospital - Williston125 SW 7th St, Williston, FL 32696 Directions (352) 528-0790Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Is an excellent cardiologist. He treated my husband. He found several blockages and prevented him from having another heart attack, shortly after moving to Ocala. He’s a very caring compassionate and knowledgeable physician. So personable and easy to talk with. He explains fully what’s wrong medically. I’d recommend him to anyone that’s willing to give him a second chance and not judge him for Medicare flaws. I’m a retired RN and worked alongside many physicians in a large hospital. I know an excellent physician cardiologist when I talk with one. I worked 20 yrs cardiology prior to transferring to trauma.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033145487
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
