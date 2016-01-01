Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD
Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and Rochelle Community Hospital.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations
-
1
Centegra Back and Spine Center-huntley10370 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 759-8070
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste A200, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- Rochelle Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheikh?
About Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1588759815
Education & Certifications
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.