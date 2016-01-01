Overview of Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD

Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and Rochelle Community Hospital.



Dr. Sheikh works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.