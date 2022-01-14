Dr. Asad Ullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Ullah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital, Jones Memorial Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Jones Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
He made me feel good after the visit. He was friendly, thorough, answered my questions and concerns and provided a good perspective on my status and further actions recommended.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Anatomic Pathology
