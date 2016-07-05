Dr. Asadulla Mohammed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asadulla Mohammed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asadulla Mohammed, MD
Dr. Asadulla Mohammed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Garden City Hospital.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Dr. Mohammed's Office Locations
-
1
Asadulla Mohammed MD PC27901 Woodward Ave Ste 220, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 556-5582
-
2
Ultrasound - Sterling Heights Medical Park44250 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 964-2693
- 3 27177 Lahser Rd Ste 210, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 584-6145
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Garden City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammed?
I have been to at least 5 different pulmonologist in the tri county area! They treated me horribly! This man, is very gentle, kind and caring and would give him more than 5 stars if I could! He is phenomenal!
About Dr. Asadulla Mohammed, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1508819350
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.