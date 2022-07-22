Overview

Dr. Asadullah Hussain, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Hussain works at Medical City Surgery Center Denton in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.