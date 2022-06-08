Dr. Aleem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asaf Aleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asaf Aleem, MD
Dr. Asaf Aleem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL.
Dr. Aleem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aleem's Office Locations
-
1
Ascend Behavioral Health Services LLC6360 Presidential Ct Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (786) 373-3027
-
2
Park Royal Hospital9241 Park Royal Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 985-2745
-
3
Dr. Valrie M. Honablue Inc.2150 Peachford Rd Ste H, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 454-1252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aleem?
He is knowledgeable, really cares, listens and you can actually chat and get to know him. He is willing to listen to your opinions on medications and other modes of treatments and try them to help. Peachford Inpatient Care was the best inpatient care ever, staff were friendly and knowledgeable.He was my Doctor when I lived in Atlanta from 2007-2015. I highly esteem him and wish he was my Doctor in Honolulu.
About Dr. Asaf Aleem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1851371405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aleem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aleem works at
Dr. Aleem has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Aleem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.