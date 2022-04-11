Overview of Dr. Asaf Ferber, MD

Dr. Asaf Ferber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.