Dr. Asaf Ferber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asaf Ferber, MD
Overview of Dr. Asaf Ferber, MD
Dr. Asaf Ferber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferber's Office Locations
- 1 225 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 905-3900
-
2
Medical Associates East Pllc220 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferber?
Great doctor. Saved my life by catching something that was missed by my other doctors.
About Dr. Asaf Ferber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hebrew
- 1366421539
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Hadassah Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferber has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferber speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.