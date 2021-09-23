See All Hand Surgeons in Roswell, GA
Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD

Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Yalif works at Asaf Yalif MD in Roswell, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yalif's Office Locations

    Y Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 410, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 822-4402
    145 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 101, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 822-4402
    Y Plastic Surgery
    3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 340, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Disorders
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Bone Disorders
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Dr Y patiently listened to all my concerns in regards to what surgery I wanted for my body. He was very honest on what would and wouldn’t work for me. I choose him after visiting 4 surgeons. His surgical expertise and his bedside manner have been top notch. I could not have asked for a better surgeon. I love my new tummy and boobs :). Shout out to his staff too. Everyone there has been amazing, courteous and professional. Thank you Dr Y for helping me love my body again!!!
    Tracey — Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467676718
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee Med Center
    • Beth Israel
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Rutgers College
    • General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yalif has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yalif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

