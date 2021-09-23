Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD
Overview of Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD
Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Yalif works at
Dr. Yalif's Office Locations
-
1
Y Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 410, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (404) 822-4402
- 2 145 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 101, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (404) 822-4402
-
3
Y Plastic Surgery3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 340, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 475-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yalif?
Dr Y patiently listened to all my concerns in regards to what surgery I wanted for my body. He was very honest on what would and wouldn’t work for me. I choose him after visiting 4 surgeons. His surgical expertise and his bedside manner have been top notch. I could not have asked for a better surgeon. I love my new tummy and boobs :). Shout out to his staff too. Everyone there has been amazing, courteous and professional. Thank you Dr Y for helping me love my body again!!!
About Dr. Asaf Yalif, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467676718
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Med Center
- Beth Israel
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers College
- General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yalif has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yalif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yalif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yalif works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.