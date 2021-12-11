See All Nephrologists in Peoria, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Asan Ariff, MB BS

Nephrology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Asan Ariff, MB BS

Dr. Asan Ariff, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. 

Dr. Ariff works at Asan M. Ariff MD PC in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Ariff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asan M. Ariff MD PC
    13943 N 91st Ave Ste H100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 875-0205
  2. 2
    5750 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 439-9502
  3. 3
    13000 N 103rd Ave, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 583-3131
  4. 4
    Southwest Kidney Institute Plc
    7362 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 610-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acute Kidney Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Ariff for about a year or so. I found him to be very Compassionate, and kind with open ears. He goes beyond his expertise as he recently informed me of elevated calcium levels, which lead me to getting an Parathyroidectomy. I am grateful for his Expertise for if not notified I would be worse had I not got the surgery!
    Ms. Grateful — Dec 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Asan Ariff, MB BS
    About Dr. Asan Ariff, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437102845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asan Ariff, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ariff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ariff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ariff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ariff has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ariff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ariff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ariff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ariff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ariff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

