Dr. Askari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asghar Askari, MD
Overview of Dr. Asghar Askari, MD
Dr. Asghar Askari, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Askari's Office Locations
Robert A Schroeder MD Inc1360 W 6th St Ste 160, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 519-9180
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2724
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro1300 W 7th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 832-3311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Askari is my Urologist, as long as we live! He is extremely knowledgeable , very engaged and highly to be recommended! Karsten Lemke
About Dr. Asghar Askari, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Askari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Askari has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Askari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Askari speaks Arabic and Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Askari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.