Dr. Asghar Askari, MD

Urology
3.9 (11)
Map Pin Small San Pedro, CA
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Asghar Askari, MD

Dr. Asghar Askari, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Askari works at Robert A Schroeder MD Inc in San Pedro, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Askari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert A Schroeder MD Inc
    1360 W 6th St Ste 160, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 519-9180
  2. 2
    Harbor Ucla Medical Center
    1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 222-2724
  3. 3
    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
    1300 W 7th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 832-3311
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Hesitancy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Hesitancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Askari?

    Jul 23, 2021
    Dr. Askari is my Urologist, as long as we live! He is extremely knowledgeable , very engaged and highly to be recommended! Karsten Lemke
    Karsten Lemke — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Asghar Askari, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922116698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Askari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Askari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Askari has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Askari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Askari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

