Dr. Asghar Husain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asghar Husain, MD
Dr. Asghar Husain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain's Office Locations
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-2811
Arrowhead Orthopaedics8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 912-1750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chino Hills15325 Fairfield Ranch Rd Ste 150, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 557-1668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Did a wonderful job of repairing my dislocated shoulder. Very little pain after the surgery. There was good follow through, and I am now using my shoulder as well as I did before. I am very grateful to have had this doctor.
About Dr. Asghar Husain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356438741
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- San Francisco Orthopedic Residency Program
- Cabrini Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.