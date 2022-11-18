Overview of Dr. Ashit Patel, MD

Dr. Ashit Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Patel works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.