Dr. Ashit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashit Patel, MD
Dr. Ashit Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Proliance Orthopaedics & Sports Therapy1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Overlake Medical Clinics Pelvic Health Clinic1135 116th Ave NE Ste 510, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3600
Overlake Hospital Medical Center1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5000ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashit Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
