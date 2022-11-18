See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Issaquah, WA
Dr. Ashit Patel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (111)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashit Patel, MD

Dr. Ashit Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Patel works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Issaquah Highlands
    510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 392-3030
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Proliance Orthopaedics & Sports Therapy
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 455-3600
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Overlake Medical Clinics Pelvic Health Clinic
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 510, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 455-3600
    Overlake Hospital Medical Center
    1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 688-5000
    Thursday
    Saturday
    Sunday
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kittitas Valley Healthcare
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Scoliosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Scoliosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ashit Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477512614
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

