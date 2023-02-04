Dr. Asha Chemmalakuzhy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chemmalakuzhy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Chemmalakuzhy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asha Chemmalakuzhy, MD
Dr. Asha Chemmalakuzhy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Chemmalakuzhy's Office Locations
1
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Grapevine OP2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 190, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 366-6225
2
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Irving Office1625 N Story Rd Ste 140, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (214) 358-2300
3
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Irving Office2005 W Park Dr Ste 200, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (214) 366-6225
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Asha Chemmalakuzhy is one of the finest doctors I have been associated with (of many), and an even better person. She is caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable of my entire medical history, for possible intervention with my kidneys. A true mark of a great doctor is when their pleasant and caring persona carries over throughout their practice. This is definitely the case with Dr. Chemmalakuzhy's staff at her Irving location, from her wonderful nurses and throughout the office personnel. You are assured an attentive and positive experience from start to finish during visits here, which is not the case when seeing many other providers. Kudos to all!!
About Dr. Asha Chemmalakuzhy, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1467651521
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- St. Mary's Health Center, Missouri
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
