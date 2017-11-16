Dr. Asha Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asha Davis, MD
Dr. Asha Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Compass Health Systems P.A.11440 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-5535
Compass Health Systems PA1065 NE 125th St Ste 409, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (888) 852-6672Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to this office for years and I absolutely love doctor Davis. She is knowledgable and hard working. She cares about her patients and always makes time for you. I also have to say her staff is amazing! Between her assistant, the manager, and the front desk girl, I LOVE THEM. They are very friendly and try to help out in any and every way possible. The only complaint is the wait time that has been increasing lately, but I love my doctor and the staff so I would never leave.
About Dr. Asha Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davis has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.