Dr. Asha Gupta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Bh Physicians North in Lighthouse Point, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.