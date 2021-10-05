Dr. Asha James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asha James, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Dr. James works at
Locations
Columbia Skin Clinic LLC3600 Forest Dr Ste 400, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 779-7316Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
As always Dr. James is thorough and professional, as well as personable. She truly cares about helping her patients. I recommend her unequivocally. Trust her judgment and her expertise. She's wonderful and so are the nurse practitioners.
About Dr. Asha James, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.