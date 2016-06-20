Overview

Dr. Asha Kumar, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kumar works at Asha R Kumar MD Inc in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.