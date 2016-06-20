Dr. Asha Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asha Kumar, MD
Dr. Asha Kumar, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Asha R. Kumar M.d. Inc.820 W Service Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-6304
Great pediatrician!
- Pediatric Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710902150
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
