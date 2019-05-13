Overview of Dr. Asha Mittal, MB BS

Dr. Asha Mittal, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Rohtak Med Coll and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.