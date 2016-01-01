See All Hematologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Asha Murthy, MD

Hematology
2.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Asha Murthy, MD

Dr. Asha Murthy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences|Bangalore Medical College-Bangalore and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Murthy works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 130, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0435
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    14211 FM 2920 Rd Ste 110, Tomball, TX 77377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MHealth Insured
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Asha Murthy, MD
    About Dr. Asha Murthy, MD

    • Hematology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1578524476
    Education & Certifications

    • University MD/Univ Hospital|University of Maryland School of Medicine - Greenebaum
    • MORRISTOWN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
    • Morristown Meml Hospital|Morristown Memorial Hospital
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences|Bangalore Medical College-Bangalore
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asha Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murthy has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

