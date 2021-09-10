Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asha Parekh, MD
Overview of Dr. Asha Parekh, MD
Dr. Asha Parekh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Parekh works at
Dr. Parekh's Office Locations
-
1
Mclean Hospital115 Mill St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 855-2517Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Northern Light Acadia Hospital268 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (800) 640-1211
-
3
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5566MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parekh?
Dr Parekh saved my life.
About Dr. Asha Parekh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457434714
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parekh works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.