Dr. Asha Patnaik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asha Patnaik, MD
Dr. Asha Patnaik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Patnaik's Office Locations
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
- 2 500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-0580
3
Stony Brook Internal Medicine4 Technology Dr Ste 140, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff at Dr. Patnaik's office was very nice. I found Dr. Patnaik listened to issues and asked a lot of questions. My visit lasted about 40 minutes and I felt it was very productive. My only complaint is that the office address on their recording is an old address and she has since moved to a new location. They need to update that.
About Dr. Asha Patnaik, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patnaik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patnaik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.