Overview of Dr. Ashakiran Sunku, MD

Dr. Ashakiran Sunku, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.



Dr. Sunku works at Ashakiran J Sunku MD LLC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Seizure Disorders and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.