Dr. Sunku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashakiran Sunku, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashakiran Sunku, MD
Dr. Ashakiran Sunku, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.
Dr. Sunku works at
Dr. Sunku's Office Locations
Ashakiran J. Sunku M.d. LLC1600 N Grand Ave Ste 110, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 546-9500
Parkview Medical Center Inc.400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 584-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Sunku to be very thorough and professional. She ordered appropriate testing and consults with other doctors when necessary. I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends. Two family member are also seeing her.
About Dr. Ashakiran Sunku, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174603005
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunku has seen patients for Insomnia, Seizure Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunku. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.