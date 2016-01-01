Overview of Dr. Ashanti Franklin, MD

Dr. Ashanti Franklin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Franklin works at Peconic Bay Medical Center ER in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Manorville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.