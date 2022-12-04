See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Ashar Khan, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashar Khan, MD

Dr. Ashar Khan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.

Dr. Khan works at ACCESS BEHAVIORAL CARE DEARBORN,MI in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

    Access Behavioral Care Pllc
    24714 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 438-6691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 04, 2022
    He is compassionate, caring, knowledgeable. He is kind to everyone. He explains what he will be doing and why. I appreciate his calm demeanor. I trust him.. He is compassionate, caring, knowledgeable. I especially appreciate his calm demeanor. He explains what and why he is doi givinga certain
    Levens — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashar Khan, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1679646160
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Services Ehc
    • Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at ACCESS BEHAVIORAL CARE DEARBORN,MI in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

