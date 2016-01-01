Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asheena Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asheena Lee, MD
Dr. Asheena Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
- 1 5225 Canyon Crest Dr, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 248-4000
-
2
444 W Ocean Blvd Ste 800, Long Beach, CA 90802
Directions
(888) 628-0235
Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Asheena Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1538425772
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.