Dr. Asheesh Bedi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Bedi works at University Of Michigan Cardiology Domino's Farm in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.