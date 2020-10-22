Dr. Asheesh Dewan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asheesh Dewan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asheesh Dewan, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California/Riverside.
Locations
The Docs8352 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 851-7287
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is been my son's endocrinologist for 10 years and always there for him at any time, hust the best Dr.
About Dr. Asheesh Dewan, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740352699
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center|University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
- University Of California/Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewan has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes Type 1 and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dewan speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.