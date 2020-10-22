See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Asheesh Dewan, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.6 (54)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asheesh Dewan, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California/Riverside.

Dr. Dewan works at The Docs in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes Type 1 and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Docs
    8352 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 851-7287

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 22, 2020
    He is been my son's endocrinologist for 10 years and always there for him at any time, hust the best Dr.
    Juan Cota Diaz — Oct 22, 2020
    About Dr. Asheesh Dewan, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740352699
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca San Diego Med Center|University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
    • University Of California/Riverside
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asheesh Dewan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dewan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dewan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dewan has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes Type 1 and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

