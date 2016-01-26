See All Family Doctors in Pomona, CA
Dr. Asheesh Pasi, MD

Family Medicine
2.3 (3)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asheesh Pasi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Pasi works at EAST VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC in Pomona, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avita Pharmacy 1013
    1555 S Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91766 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 620-8088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Jan 26, 2016
    Dr. Pasi is very compassionate and treats matters with professionalism and a sense of urgency. He welcomes questions regarding all topics that are of concern to his patients. Under his care I have been well taken care of and have met with many qualified specialists for my care.
    Nora in Pomona, CA — Jan 26, 2016
    About Dr. Asheesh Pasi, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1982750287
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pasi works at EAST VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pasi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

