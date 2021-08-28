Overview of Dr. Asheesh Shipstone, MD

Dr. Asheesh Shipstone, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Med College and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.



Dr. Shipstone works at Ballad Health Cancer Care in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Norton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.