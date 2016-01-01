Overview of Dr. Ashenafi Waktola, MD

Dr. Ashenafi Waktola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Addis Ababa University.



Dr. Waktola works at Ashenafi Waktola in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.