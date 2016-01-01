Dr. Ashenafi Waktola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waktola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashenafi Waktola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Addis Ababa University.
Ashenafi Waktola8115 Fenton St Ste 209, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 920-0721
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1568491389
- Addis Ababa University
Dr. Waktola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waktola accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waktola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waktola speaks Amharic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waktola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waktola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waktola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waktola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.