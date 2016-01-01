See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Ashenafi Waktola, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ashenafi Waktola, MD

Dr. Ashenafi Waktola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Addis Ababa University.

Dr. Waktola works at Ashenafi Waktola in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waktola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ashenafi Waktola
    8115 Fenton St Ste 209, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 920-0721

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ashenafi Waktola, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568491389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Addis Ababa University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashenafi Waktola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waktola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waktola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waktola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waktola works at Ashenafi Waktola in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Waktola’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waktola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waktola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waktola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waktola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

