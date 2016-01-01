Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanan-Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan, MD
Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Chanan-Khan works at
Dr. Chanan-Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chanan-Khan?
About Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194722462
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Harlem Hospital Center
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chanan-Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanan-Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chanan-Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chanan-Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanan-Khan works at
Dr. Chanan-Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanan-Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chanan-Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chanan-Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.