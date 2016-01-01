See All Hematologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan, MD

Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Chanan-Khan works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chanan-Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Erythropoietin Test
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan, MD

    Hematology
    30 years of experience
    English
    Education & Certifications

    New York University School of Medicine
    Harlem Hospital Center
    SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

