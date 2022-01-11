Overview

Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at Overlook Pain And Recovery in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.