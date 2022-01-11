Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
1
Genesis Pain Management160 Overlook Ave Ste 1A, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 645-4336
2
Genesis Pain Management699 Teaneck Rd Ste 101, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 645-4336
3
Genesis Pain Management1776 Broadway # 1010, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 461-1237
4
Asher C Goldstein MD30 E 60th St Rm 1503, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have told many, many people how wonderful Dr Goldstein is. He takes everything into consideration to make a good evaluation. Great Dr & team.
About Dr. Asher Goldstein, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- 1790725661
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- New York Medical College
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Arabic and Hebrew.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
