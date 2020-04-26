See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Southlake, TX
Dr. Asher Imam, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.6 (48)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Asher Imam, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.

Dr. Imam works at Southlake Neurology and Neurophysiology Clinic, PLLC in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Sleep Apnea and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southlake Neurology
    175 Stonebridge Ln Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 421-2905
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Apnea
Migraine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 26, 2020
    About Dr. Asher Imam, DO

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376602144
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Of Ga Hospitals And Clinics
    Internship
    • Med Coll Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asher Imam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imam works at Southlake Neurology and Neurophysiology Clinic, PLLC in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Imam’s profile.

    Dr. Imam has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Sleep Apnea and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Imam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

