Dr. Asher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majdouline Asher, MD
Overview of Dr. Majdouline Asher, MD
Dr. Majdouline Asher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Asher works at
Dr. Asher's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates of Saint Augustine300 Health Park Blvd Ste 3002, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-1500
-
2
Genesis WHC5 Boulder Rock Dr Ste D, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 246-2350
-
3
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-1500
-
4
Florida Woman Care LLC70 Turin Ter Ste 200, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 819-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asher?
Professional, friendly, knowledgeable. Takes time to listen. Explains in detail to make sure you understand. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Majdouline Asher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1699138636
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asher works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.