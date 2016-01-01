Overview of Dr. Asher Neren, MD

Dr. Asher Neren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus.



Dr. Neren works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Presbyopia and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.