Dr. Asher Ram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asher Ram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asher Ram, MD
Dr. Asher Ram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University.
Dr. Ram works at
Dr. Ram's Office Locations
-
1
Centro Medico Familiar14547 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (818) 997-3232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ram?
Dr Ram has been my mom's primary for over a year now. She was unexpectedly dumped by her previous doctor who stopped taking her insurance without warning, right when she needed him the most!Dr. Ram and his office worker Virginia understood the urgency in which my mother needed to be seen and quickly scheduled a doctors visit. (Same week) Virginia was very fast getting all of the authorizations needed when Dr Ram referred my mom to specialist. I highly recommend Dr. Ram and his staff to everyone
About Dr. Asher Ram, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1609803733
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center Fulton Division
- Pahlavi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ram works at
Dr. Ram speaks Arabic and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.