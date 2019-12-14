Dr. Ashesh Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashesh Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashesh Modi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 134, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
great experience with doctor and office staff
About Dr. Ashesh Modi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174674816
Education & Certifications
- MCP-Hahnemann Univ
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
