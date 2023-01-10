Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashesh Parikh, DO
Overview
Dr. Ashesh Parikh, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Lung Surgical Specialists6300 W Parker Rd Ste 322, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7870
Weatherford941 HILLTOP DR, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 613-9082
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Comforting to talk with, gave attention to my being anxious regarding health care
About Dr. Ashesh Parikh, DO
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1003080375
Education & Certifications
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Hypotension, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
