Dr. Ashfaq Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashfaq Khan, MD
Dr. Ashfaq Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They graduated from University of Malta (Malta, European Union) and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Kerrville1001 Water St Bldg A, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 206-7374
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Fredericksburg205 W Windcrest St Ste 250, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (830) 206-7375
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor very caring and explains all in a language one can understand.
About Dr. Ashfaq Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1093754731
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota (Minneapolis, MN), Cardiac MRI, Lilliehi Heart Institute (Minneapolis, MN)
- University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA)
- University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA)
- University of Malta (Malta, European Union)
