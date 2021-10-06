Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS
Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from Dow and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Siddiqui's Office Locations
Paragone Health LLC309 Regency Pkwy Ste 207, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 225-2716
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
Dr. Siddiqui has been an excellent Vascular Specialist. His efficiency and knowledge has been phenomenal in solving medical issues that I have been plagued with for most of my life. He has been able to refer me to other specialist for issues in which I had no clue as to the reason these symptoms were occurring. He also follows up with you even when you may have thought your issues are not a priority, which makes you secure in his knowledge and ability. Dr. Siddiqui has been a Blessing to me, when I thought all hope was gone for many of the doctors that I have seen.
About Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, MB BS
- General Surgery
- English
- 1417952623
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ohio Hospital
- St Vincent Mercy Med Center
- Dow
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.