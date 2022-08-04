See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO

Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Elshinawy works at Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Elshinawy's Office Locations

    Cardio Metabolic Institute of New Jersey
    51 Veronica Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 543-9200
    Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC
    620 Cranbury Rd Ste 207, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 543-9200
    Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC
    294 Applegarth Rd Ste F, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 543-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Treatment frequency



Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy has been my Doctor for several years so I can honestly say that I highly recommend her to anyone in need of an outstanding Pulmonologist. You will not find a more wonderful, caring, kind-hearted and patient Doctor. She is also an intelligent, talented and skilled professional who has kept me alive for over 5 years. She is always generous with her time during our visits and I never feel rushed. She always listens to my concerns and answers all of my questions. She is easy going and has a great sense of humor which makes a person feel more relaxed. She is a beautiful person all around! Dr. Elshinawy is a Top-Notch Five Star Doctor in my eyes and I am so grateful I found her. In addition, her nurses and office support staff are terrific. They will always go out of their way to help patients in any way they can.
    Jerry Sieben — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1417907528
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshinawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elshinawy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elshinawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elshinawy has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elshinawy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshinawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshinawy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshinawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshinawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

