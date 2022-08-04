Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshinawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO
Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Elshinawy's Office Locations
1
Cardio Metabolic Institute of New Jersey51 Veronica Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 543-9200
2
Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC620 Cranbury Rd Ste 207, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (609) 543-9200
3
Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC294 Applegarth Rd Ste F, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 543-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy has been my Doctor for several years so I can honestly say that I highly recommend her to anyone in need of an outstanding Pulmonologist. You will not find a more wonderful, caring, kind-hearted and patient Doctor. She is also an intelligent, talented and skilled professional who has kept me alive for over 5 years. She is always generous with her time during our visits and I never feel rushed. She always listens to my concerns and answers all of my questions. She is easy going and has a great sense of humor which makes a person feel more relaxed. She is a beautiful person all around! Dr. Elshinawy is a Top-Notch Five Star Doctor in my eyes and I am so grateful I found her. In addition, her nurses and office support staff are terrific. They will always go out of their way to help patients in any way they can.
About Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417907528
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elshinawy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elshinawy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elshinawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elshinawy works at
Dr. Elshinawy has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elshinawy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elshinawy speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshinawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshinawy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshinawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshinawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.