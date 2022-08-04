Overview of Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO

Dr. Ashgan Elshinawy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Elshinawy works at Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.