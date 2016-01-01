Overview of Dr. Ashikaben Patel, DO

Dr. Ashikaben Patel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NC.



Dr. Patel works at Novant Health Primary Care Poplar Tent in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.